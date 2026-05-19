Intel Says Texas Law Doesn't Support Russian Missile Claims

By Spencer Brewer ( May 19, 2026, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Intel and other semiconductor manufacturers asked a Texas federal judge to throw out claims that they negligently sold products the Russian government used to build missiles that killed Ukrainian civilians, saying Tuesday that the civilians' claims have no basis in Texas law....
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