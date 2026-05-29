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'Operation Hard Money' Marks New Phase In Synthetic ID Fraud

By Neal Levin ( May 29, 2026, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The world of mortgage and commercial lending, for all its safeguards, has become fertile ground for increasingly sophisticated identity-based schemes — often outpacing the controls designed to stop them. Among the most troubling is synthetic identity fraud, in which criminals stitch together real and fabricated data to construct entirely new personas that can pass many conventional controls....

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