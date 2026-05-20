Target Says Tuna Label Suit Rests On Generalized Grievances

By Gina Kim ( May 20, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Target urged a California federal judge to nix a proposed class action alleging its Good & Gather tuna products are deceptively labeled as "sustainably caught," arguing Tuesday the plaintiff takes issue with the global commercial tuna fishing industry, which "may reflect some bad actors, but none by Target's suppliers."...
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