Murdoch's Lupa To Acquire New York Magazine, Vox Assets

By Al Barbarino ( May 20, 2026, 1:40 PM EDT) -- The media company of James Murdoch, son of industry mogul Rupert Murdoch, said Wednesday it has struck an agreement to purchase New York Magazine and additional assets of Vox Media for a reported price exceeding $300 million....
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