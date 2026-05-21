2nd Circ. Agrees Amazon Not Liable In Fur Import Evasion

By Jack McLoone ( May 21, 2026, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A U.S. fur company couldn't show that Amazon willfully ignored a 15-year scheme carried out by foreign fur sellers to avoid certain tariffs and import fees, a Second Circuit panel found, affirming the dismissal of a False Claims Act suit against the company....
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