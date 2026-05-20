FTC 'Close' To Final PBM Insulin Price Deal With OptumRx
By Bryan Koenig ( May 20, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission staffers have signaled that they're near a settlement with UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s OptumRx that would close out the agency's in-house case accusing pharmacy benefit managers of inflating insulin prices through rebate schemes....
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