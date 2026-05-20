GM, Drivers Spar Over AC Defect Class Certification
By Melanie Dorsey ( May 20, 2026, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Automaker General Motors Co. and drivers seeking class certification over alleged air conditioning problems were sharply questioned by a Michigan federal judge Wednesday who pressed both sides on whether the claims can truly generate "common answers" across proposed statewide classes covering thousands of truck and SUV owners. ...
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