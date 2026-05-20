Texas AG Sues ISS Over ESG Considerations

By Sarah Jarvis ( May 20, 2026, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. on Wednesday for allegedly advising shareholders based on environmental, social and governance considerations rather than the objective advice it advertises, in violation of a Texas consumer law....
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