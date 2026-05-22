States Tell Justices Colo. Climate Suit Threatens Sovereignty

By Elaine Briseño ( May 22, 2026, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania and 23 other states urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that allowed local communities to pursue climate change damages under state law, arguing it jeopardizes states' constitutional right to govern themselves....
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