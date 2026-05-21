Zillow In FTC Case Says Redfin Debt Forced Noncompete Deal

By Nate Beck ( May 21, 2026, 1:08 PM EDT) -- Zillow has answered a complaint in Virginia federal court from federal authorities over a deal to pay Redfin $100 million to stop competing on multifamily listings, arguing that the syndication deal came as the smaller competitor faced no other path to increase its apartment listings and dig itself out of debt....
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