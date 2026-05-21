Ga. HOA Says $10M Dog Attack Suit Must Be Covered

By Danielle Ferguson ( May 21, 2026, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A homeowners association told a Georgia federal court Wednesday that it informed its insurer of a $10 million lawsuit — from a woman who was attacked by her neighbor's dogs — shortly after receiving the underlying complaint, urging the court to reject the insurer's arguments that it wasn't timely notified....
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