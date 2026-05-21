Consumers Want Prelim Block On Paramount-Warner Bros.

By Bryan Koenig ( May 21, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Consumers challenging Paramount Skydance Corp.'s pending $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery asked a California federal judge Wednesday to preliminarily block the transaction while the case proceeds, arguing the threat of higher streaming costs and reduced news competition is too great, and it will be too hard to unscramble the egg after trial....
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