Medical Practice Calls $49M Missed Cancer Verdict 'Unjust'

By Aaron Keller ( May 21, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The Westchester Medical Group PC has asked a Connecticut state judge to find most of a $49 million jury verdict "excessive, unjust, and entirely disproportionate" to claims its staff repeatedly failed to diagnose cancer despite multiple warning signs, calling the award punitive and not supported by the evidence....
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