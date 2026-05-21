Hermès Urges 9th Circ. To Back Toss Of Birkin Antitrust Case

By Bonnie Eslinger ( May 21, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Hermès asked the Ninth Circuit to affirm the dismissal of a suit from shoppers alleging the company illegally ties the sale of its iconic Birkin handbags to other expensive luxury items, saying the plaintiff's case reflects "a fundamental misunderstanding of tying law."...
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