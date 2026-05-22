Settlement Co. Says $2.7M Fla. Lien Notices Were Defamatory
By Aaron Keller ( May 22, 2026, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Structured settlement broker Integrated Financial Settlements Inc. and three affiliates have sued Riverside Capital NY in Connecticut state court, accusing the company of defamation and interference with business expectations for telling third parties about a purportedly improper $2.7 million Florida lien connected to an ex-CEO's allegedly unauthorized loans....
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