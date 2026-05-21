Fla. Justices Reject Bolivian Lawyer's Bar Rule Challenge
By Carolina Bolado ( May 21, 2026, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A Bolivian attorney can't revive his application to the Florida Bar for certification as a foreign legal consultant after the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday denied his petition to force the bar to reconsider because its rules put asylees in an impossible position....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.