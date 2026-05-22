Ogletree Revamps Gov't Contracts Team Amid Trump Orders

By Alison Knezevich ( May 22, 2026, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Labor and employment firm Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC has revamped its practice group for clients who do business with the government, expanding the team's focus as federal contractors face new executive orders and regulatory changes....
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