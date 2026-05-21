IQ Data Targets Ex-Renters For Bogus Debts, Tenant Says

By Rachel Riley ( May 21, 2026, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A former Washington state apartment renter has accused collections agency IQ Data International Inc. of trying to extract money from tenants after they move out for debts they do not owe, according to a proposed class action the company removed to Seattle federal court on Wednesday....
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