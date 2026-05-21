Gatorade Buyers Say 'Better Than Water' Claim Is Misleading

By Mike Curley ( May 21, 2026, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Gatorade buyers sued parent company PepsiCo Inc. on Thursday, claiming the sports drink's newest labels are misleading in the claims they "Hydrate better than water," and that the reduced sugar variants have no artificial flavors....
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