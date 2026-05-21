Newsom Order Eyes Labor Protections Amid AI Growth
By Lauren Berg ( May 21, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday issued what his office called a "first-in-the-nation" executive order aiming to shore up state labor policies in an effort to prepare workers and businesses in the event of mass workforce disruption caused by artificial intelligence....
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