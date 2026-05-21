Live Nation Reaches Deal With Families Of Slain Concertgoers

By Ben Adlin ( May 21, 2026, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Entertainment giant Live Nation will settle a lawsuit from the families of two concertgoers slain in a 2023 shooting at the Beyond Wonderland music festival, the families announced in a Washington state court filing Wednesday ahead of a trial set to begin June 1....
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