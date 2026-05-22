Sills Cummis, Ex-Rock Musician Manager Ink Pretrial Deal

By George Woolston ( May 22, 2026, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Sills Cummis & Gross PC and the former manager of a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee suing the firm over malpractice claims have reached a deal just days before the case was set to go to trial, according to a letter filed in New Jersey state court....
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