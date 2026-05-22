Detained Pa. Immigrants Want DHS To Certify Missing Policy
By Matthew Santoni ( May 22, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of immigrant detainees at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Pennsylvania wants the government to admit it has no record supporting an alleged policy of denying online access to New Jersey courts — a prospect the DHS wants to avoid while agreeing the case can move to discovery....
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