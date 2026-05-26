Bridge Stockholders Say They Were Stiffed In Apollo Deal

By Hailey Konnath ( May 26, 2026, 11:24 PM EDT) -- A group of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. investors has filed a proposed class action against a handful of the company's executives and directors, claiming that the firm's stock-for-stock merger with Apollo Global Management Inc. led to big gains for Bridge's controlling stockholders that weren't shared with public, minority stockholders....
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