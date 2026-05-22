Author Michael Wolff's Preemptive Melania Trump Suit Axed

By Lauren Berg ( May 22, 2026, 11:27 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Friday tossed author Michael Wolff's bid to secure a declaration that statements he made about Melania Trump's alleged relationship with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were not defamatory, saying the court won't be "conscripted to oversee an abusively presented spat."...
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