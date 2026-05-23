$7.25B Roundup Deal Had 'Lack Of Adversity,' Objectors Say
By Rae Ann Varona ( May 23, 2026, 12:01 AM EDT) -- Thirteen individuals who say they developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma after using Roundup for years objected to a $7.25 billion settlement over the herbicide, telling a Missouri federal court Friday that the underlying class action was launched not to litigate active claims but to "launder a liability-management scheme through the courts."...
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