MoneyLion Seeks To Shed Wash. Suit Over Referral Texts

By Emilie Ruscoe ( May 26, 2026, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Fintech platform MoneyLion is looking to escape proposed class claims that it has violated Washington state laws with its customer referral program, arguing the allegations fail to show that the company helped users send referral messages to nonconsenting third parties....
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