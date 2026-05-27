US Looks To Drop Cross-Claim In ND Riverbed Rights Fight
By Joyce Hanson ( May 27, 2026, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota federal judge has ordered the U.S. Department of the Interior and a tribal nation to file a joint report about a DOI solicitor's opinion in a dispute over who owns mineral rights beneath a portion of the Missouri River....
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