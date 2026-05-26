USPTO Spurns Reexam Bid For Reusing Failed IPR Theories

By Theresa Schliep ( May 26, 2026, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A pair of U.S. Patent and Trademark Office examiners discretionarily denied a request for reexamination of a Fractus SA patent, saying the effort rehashed arguments from an America Invents Act challenge of the same patent that was denied for so-called settled expectations....
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