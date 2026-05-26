NY Murder Conviction Stands Despite 'Blah Blah' Transcript

By Elizabeth Daley ( May 26, 2026, 4:34 PM EDT) -- New York's highest court has affirmed the murder conviction of a man who, along with his wife, killed a neighbor, finding on Tuesday that though his trial transcript was "utterly inexcusable" — frequently containing "blah blah blah," "omitted" or "undecipherable characters instead of the words actually spoken" — it was sufficiently reconstructed....
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