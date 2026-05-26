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SEC Nears Settlement In $22M Sports Media Co. Fraud Suit

By Jessica Corso ( May 26, 2026, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is close to wrapping a lawsuit accusing Icaro Media Group Inc. and its CEO of selling investors a $22 million false narrative about the planned launch of a sports media smartphone application, telling a New York federal court on Tuesday that the parties have agreed to settle the case....

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