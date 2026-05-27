Oct. 7 Victims Ask Court To Preserve Binance Terrorism Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe ( May 27, 2026, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its founder should not be allowed to exit the sole remaining claim that they aided and abetted Hamas' October 2023 attack in Israel, plaintiffs say, arguing that this case avoids the flaws that doomed a similar lawsuit....
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