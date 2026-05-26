11th Circ. Restores Mortality Table Case Against Energy Co.
By Kellie Mejdrich ( May 26, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday reinstated a proposed class action against a Southern Co. subsidiary from married retirees who said outdated life expectancy data caused them to lose out on benefits, holding that a lower court erred in ruling federal benefits law didn't require using reasonable actuarial assumptions in annuity conversions....
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