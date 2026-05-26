Judge Nixes $28M DAPL Verdict To Pave Way For Deal

By Cara Salvatore ( May 26, 2026, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota federal judge agreed Tuesday to overturn the state of North Dakota's $28 million verdict against the U.S. for failure to control Dakota Access pipeline protesters, clearing the way for a settlement the parties have said is ready to go....
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