Feds, Unified Patents, AT&T Push Back On High Court Bids
By Dani Kass ( May 26, 2026, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court received objections to three patent petitions on Tuesday, with Unified Patents fighting Dolby's appeal of its own Patent Trial and Appeal Board win; AT&T and Nokia protesting an attempt to revive a $181 million trial loss; and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office opposing inventor Gilbert Hyatt's challenge to prosecution laches....
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