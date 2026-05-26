DOJ Again Targets UCLA With Antisemitism Claims

By Hailey Konnath ( May 26, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Tuesday once again sued the University of California, Los Angeles over its handling of protests following Hamas' October 2023 attack on Israel, this time demanding that the university repay federal grants it received while it was allegedly "deliberately indifferent" to antisemitism on campus....
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