Kroger Unit Pressured Workers To Forgo Breaks, Suit Says

By MJ Koo ( May 26, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Grocery chain Fred Meyer Stores Inc. and its parent company, Kroger, failed to pay workers minimum and overtime wages, denied them meal and rest breaks and manipulated their time records to systematically underpay them, according to a proposed class action removed to Washington federal court....
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