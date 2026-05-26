3rd Circ. Stay Blocks Khalil's Removal For High Court Appeal

By Bonnie Eslinger ( May 26, 2026, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday granted former Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil's request to stay a split panel decision in his immigration case, blocking his detention and removal while he seeks to have the ruling reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court....
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