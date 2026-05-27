Feds Say Detainees Can't Justify Stay In Biometric Fight
By Tom Lotshaw ( May 27, 2026, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration told a D.C. federal judge that detained noncitizens challenging a policy that allegedly blocks their ability to provide the biometric information needed for benefit applications to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services couldn't justify their push to have it temporarily stayed....
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