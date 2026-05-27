NJ Disbars Attorney After He Lied To Prison Officials
By Elizabeth Daley ( May 27, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A criminal defense attorney who was disbarred in New York after being convicted of lying to the Bureau of Prisons in an effort to get an early release for a client and being sentenced to probation and community confinement has also been disbarred in New Jersey....
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