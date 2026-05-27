US Implements Semiconductor Deal Cutting Taiwan Tariffs

By Jack McLoone ( May 27, 2026, 3:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. is capping tariffs on certain Taiwanese products while eliminating some derivative tariffs on aircraft components as part of the implementation of a deal aimed at bringing semiconductor production to the U.S., the U.S. Department of Commerce said Wednesday....
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