Investor Accuses FNB Of Forcing Pittsburgh Tower Takeover

By Matthew Santoni ( May 27, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- An investor in Pittsburgh's FNB Financial Center claims in a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania state court that the new tower's namesake tenant sabotaged filling out the office space and suppressed rent revenue in order to keep a $28 million loan from converting to equity, and using that loan to buy out the other investors....
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