11th Circ. Told YouTube Copyright Win Doesn't Merit Fees

By Ivan Moreno ( May 27, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Spanish film production company has urged the Eleventh Circuit to uphold a Florida federal judge's refusal to award YouTube attorney fees after the video platform prevailed in a dispute over pirated movies, arguing that the unsuccessful copyright claims raised a novel legal issue and were brought in good faith....
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