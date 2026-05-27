3rd Circ. Asks If Denny's Must Notify Servers About Notification
By Carla Baranauckas ( May 27, 2026, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday appeared startled at the notion that the Fair Labor Standards Act requires employers to notify workers that they're required to notify them of various aspects of the wage law, as Denny's seeks to overturn certification of a server's suit accusing it of violating the act's disclosure requirement....
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