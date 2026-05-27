FIFA Faces NJ, NY Probe Over 'Fake Scarcity' In Sales
By George Woolston ( May 27, 2026, 1:41 PM EDT) -- The attorneys general of New Jersey and New York said on Wednesday that they subpoenaed FIFA over its ticketing practices for the eight World Cup matches scheduled to be hosted in the Garden State....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.