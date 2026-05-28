Mark Cuban Beats Bid To Move Crypto Investor Suit To Texas

By Emilie Ruscoe ( May 28, 2026, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Miami federal judge won't send dismissed crypto promotion claims against Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks to Texas, noting the investors seeking to move the suit strenuously fought the move earlier in the litigation and now "decline to explain why their current about-face should be excused."...
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