Class Wants OK On $8.8M State Farm 'Diminished Value' Deal

By Danielle Ferguson ( May 27, 2026, 5:17 PM EDT) -- More than 15,000 motorists asked a Washington federal judge Tuesday to give the initial approval to an $8.8 million deal to resolve a proposed class action alleging State Farm failed to adequately pay for the diminished value of vehicles under its underinsured and uninsured motorists coverage....
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