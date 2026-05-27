CFPB Sued Over 'Drastic' Rollback Of Fair Lending Rules

By Jon Hill ( May 27, 2026, 2:57 PM EDT) -- The National Fair Housing Alliance sued the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday to overturn the agency's recent rollback of its fair lending regulations, challenging the changes as an unjustified, unlawful move that risks opening the door to credit discrimination....
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