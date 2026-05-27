Rapper Says Ex-Manager Presented Business Deals As 'Favor'
By Lauraann Wood ( May 27, 2026, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Chance the Rapper testified Wednesday that he would not have kept his former manager employed if he knew the person he relied on to represent him in business dealings had been abusing their relationship "to enrich himself and get a certain influence in the industry."...
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