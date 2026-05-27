Ecuador Oil Co. Must Arbitrate $650M Fraud Suit

By Caroline Simson ( May 27, 2026, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday ordered Ecuador's state-owned oil shipping company to arbitrate its $650 million lawsuit over events at the heart of an impeachment scandal involving former Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, ruling that underlying arbitration clauses are valid and enforceable....
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